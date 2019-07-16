July Heat in Full Force

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Waking up to some hazy sunshine this morning as a result of some Saharan dust still lofted across the Southeast this morning, but more sunshine expected to win out over cloud cover today. Over the next few days, highs will top out in the mid 90s and with the humidity running high, it will feel like the upper 90s if not triple digits during the afternoon hours.
The ridge of high pressure set-up over the Southeast will keep rain chances low (10-20% coverage at best) through Thursday, but then showers and thunderstorms looking more promising again Friday into the weekend. More clouds around thanks to the higher rain chances will drop highs back down into the low 90s. Expect a 40-50% chance of rain through the end of the week with showers and storms still a possibility each day next week as a front stalls out over our area.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.