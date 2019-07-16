July Heat in Full Force

The ridge of high pressure set-up over the Southeast will keep rain chances low (10-20% coverage at best) through Thursday, but then showers and thunderstorms looking more promising again Friday into the weekend. More clouds around thanks to the higher rain chances will drop highs back down into the low 90s. Expect a 40-50% chance of rain through the end of the week with showers and storms still a possibility each day next week as a front stalls out over our area.