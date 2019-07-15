LSU reshaping offenses with hope of overtaking Alabama in SEC West

SEC Media Days 2019

Ed Orgeron, LSU Tigers HC
By Sheldon Haygood | July 15, 2019 at 7:29 PM EDT - Updated July 16 at 4:22 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - November 3, 2018 LSU lost to Alabama 29-0, Ed Orgeron’s bunch still had four games to be played in the season, but already a decision had been made, the LSU offense had to get better if it wants to win the SEC West.

LSU is changing it’s offense, more of a no huddle look that might help utilize the talent on that side of the ball.

"We got to be able to score more points," said Orgeron. "While we will always be a fundamental team, we know that we have to put our players in a better position to succeed. That's what we intend to do."

LSU went 10-3 in 2018, in 2019 it'll take at least one more win to win the West with a schedule that includes back to back games against Auburn on October 26 and then the Tide on November 9.

