Man beaten, stabbed, escapes trunk of car after LaGrange robbery plan fails

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A Georgia man has survived a murder attempt after his three accomplices in a planned robbery turned on him.
On July 11, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about a man on the side of the 2200 block of New Hutcinson Mill Rd. who appeared to be badly injured and bleeding.
Investigators found the 20-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a Columbus hospital for treatment and has since been released.
The victim confirmed that he and three others were in Atlanta on July 10 when they planned to come to LaGrange commit a robbery.
While driving to LaGrange, the other three allegedly turned on the victim, making him get out of the vehicle on New Hutchinson Mill Rd. where they beat and kicked him before stabbing him at least eight times causing him to pass out.
The victim was then placed in the trunk of the vehicle and drove off with the intent of killing him at a different location.
After being placed in the trunk, the victim woke up and was able to use the emergency trunk release to escape the vehicle. The three others fled the area once they realized he had escaped.
30-year-old Kadezmeon Lovett and 29-year-old Thillinius Gray have been identified as two of the three suspects. Investigators are still working to identify the third suspect.
Each of the three have been charged with criminal attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, robbery and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.
Anyone with information on this incident or Gray’s whereabouts is asked to call the TCSO at (706) 883-1616.
