MCSD optimistic about transportation for upcoming school year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Less than a month before schools starts, the Muscogee County School Board addressed the topic of transportation issues for local students.
The MCSD transportation director says the past couple of years haven’t been the best in regards to staffing, and that has caused issues. However, he says but that they have heard the concerns and are hoping to have many problems solved this year.
Leaders say that this time last year there were double digit openings for bus drivers in the county. However, this year there is only 4 remaining openings and still a list of applicants to possibly fill them.
They say they’ve also changed their training program to accommodate more applicants and open the selection process. However, they say this hasn’t lessened emphasis on child safety.
Finally, Leaders say that an interesting new app will also help parents and students this year. Using the app, parents can schedule a transportation pickup right from their mobile phone.
