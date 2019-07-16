Mostly Dry & Hot for Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As expected, we didn't deal with many showers and storms across the area on this Tuesday, and showers will remain rather isolated in nature on Wednesday. The best shot at getting wet will be along and north of I-85 during the evening hours tomorrow. Temperatures will remain hot with highs in the mid 90s in most spots and heat index values more than 100 at times. Going into Thursday, the coverage of showers and storms will increase a bit during the afternoon and evening to 30%, but Friday and Saturday will end up being the wettest days with the rain coverage about 50/50. Remember, this doesn't guarantee you'll see a shower or storm, but you'll want to be prepared for one if you have any outdoor plans. For Sunday and next week, rain coverage will generally stay between 30-50% with the afternoon and evening the best time to see a shower or storm. Highs should stay in the 90s.