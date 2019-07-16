Remains of soldier from Vidalia, Ga. finally accounted for from Korean War

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - A soldier from Vidalia, Ga. has finally been accounted for years after the Korean War.
Army Cpl. William S. Smith, who was 19 at the time, was killed during the Korean War but was not positively accounted for until June 4, 2019, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
Smith was a member of Company E, 2nd Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division during the summer of 1950.
He was reported missing in action on Sept. 1, 1950 after an assault on his unit’s position along the Naktong River in South Korea, according to DPAA.
The Department of the Army declared him deceased as of Dec. 31, 1953.
A set of unknown remains were examined but could not be identified at the time and were therefore buried at UNMC Miryang.
After more identification attempts failed, the remains were transferred to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii and were interred as Unknown.
It was not until October 2017 that the remains were disinterred and sent to another laboratory for analysis.
According to the DPAA, “to identify Smith’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.”
Smith will be buried Aug. 17, 2019, in his hometown.
