Thiq Fitness hopes to put an end to domestic violence in our area
By Julie Anne Waldock | July 15, 2019 at 10:31 PM EDT - Updated July 15 at 11:55 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Monday night, Thiq fitness teamed up with the community or a fundraiser aimed at bringing awareness to the dangerous issue of domestic violence.

Leaders say that while their events are fun and light-hearted, they want to raise awareness of what a serious problem domestic violence is in our area as well as empower local women to stand up against it.

Leaders of the event say it was held in honor of a local woman who was killed following a domestic violence incident earlier this year.

34-year-old DeAnn King was stabbed to death by her husband on Dorsey Drive in May.

Instead of paying their regular walk in fee, the fitness studio clients were asked to donate money to a good cause. Thiq Fitness says the funds raised at the event will go to assisting Deann’s sister and brother in law as they fight for custody of her two youngest children.

