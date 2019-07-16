Two wanted after stealing TVs at an Opelika hotel

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating a burglary after televisions were stolen from a hotel in the early morning hours.
Officers responded to a call of burglary and theft of property at the Magnuson Hotel in the 1000 Columbus Pkwy. on June 24.
Surveillance footage shows a man entering vacant rooms at approximately 5:30 a.m. He can be seen stealing two televisions after concealing them in a bed sheet.
He then places the bed sheet with the televisions inside in a burnt orange Chevy Volt driven by a woman.
Anyone with information on this incident or who recognizes the suspects are asked to contact the OPD Detective Division at (334) 705-5220.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.