Two wanted after stealing TVs at an Opelika hotel
By Alex Jones | July 16, 2019 at 12:56 PM EDT - Updated July 16 at 8:27 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating a burglary after televisions were stolen from a hotel in the early morning hours.

Officers responded to a call of burglary and theft of property at the Magnuson Hotel in the 1000 Columbus Pkwy. on June 24.

Surveillance footage shows a man entering vacant rooms at approximately 5:30 a.m. He can be seen stealing two televisions after concealing them in a bed sheet.

He then places the bed sheet with the televisions inside in a burnt orange Chevy Volt driven by a woman.

Anyone with information on this incident or who recognizes the suspects are asked to contact the OPD Detective Division at (334) 705-5220.

OPD investigating burglary at Magnuson Hotel on Columbus Pkwy. (Source: Opelika Police Department)

