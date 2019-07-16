WTVM Editorial 7-16-19: Flag is not political

(WTVM) - This week, we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first Moon landing. It was – and still is – an amazing feat of human intelligence, bravery and dedication.
One of the first things astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin did after they landed was to plant an American flag in the moon dust.
With the recent flaps over the flag, I thought it might be useful to stop and think about some of the things our flag stands for and what it doesn’t.
The flag was never designed to be a partisan political symbol, even if some people try to make it one.
The dispute over a flag appearing on a new pair of Nike shoes and other polarizing opinions when it comes to honoring the flag, makes the flag into something it’s not.
The flag was designed to stand for the people of America and the best of our ideals, not any specific political party or its ideology.
When the astronauts unveiled the flag on the moon in 1969, they also read a plaque to be left behind. It said, “Here men from the Planet Earth first set foot on the moon. We came in peace for all mankind”.
Yes, the flag symbolized America, but it also stood for America’s best efforts and all the people who worked to make the historic moon shot a success.
Our flag is carried into battle and displayed on public buildings because the flag belongs to all of us.
The flag should symbolize our individual dreams and the possibilities we have as Americans.
We all learn in school that the flag’s stripes stand for the 13 original colonies and the stars stand for our 50 states.
In 1782, the meaning of the flag’s colors was described this way: The red stands for hardiness and valor. The white stands for innocence and purity. The blue symbolizes vigilance, perseverance and justice.
The flag is simply a symbol of us, of all Americans.
Is America perfect? No. We can always do better. But the flag stands for the best model of democracy invented so far.
It’s symbolic of the patriotism and sacrifice made by the Americans who fought and died protecting our God-given liberty and personal freedom.
Most of the rest of the world sees our flag as a promise of a better life because it symbolizes the free will and self-government we enjoy, that is envied by the rest of the world.
These are just some of the reasons our flag should be celebrated or a least, respected, and never cursed.
