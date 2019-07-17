Dog Days of Summer in Full Effect

A few more isolated showers and storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening, but rain coverage bumps up to 40-50% beginning Friday into the weekend. Despite the ridge of high pressure holding strong over the U.S., a disturbance will manage to break into the Southeast and elevate rain chances over the next several days. Showers and thunderstorms look to be the norm in the afternoons and evenings next week too as a front stalls out over the Deep South. As always, it won’t be a washout any day, but keep in mind you’ll have to factor in a chance of storms to your outdoor plans. With the approaching front coming our way next week, we may manage to see a bit of a summer “cooldown” with highs dropping down into the 80s by Tuesday.