Dog Days of Summer in Full Effect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heat is on for Wednesday as highs soar into the mid and upper 90s this afternoon, and not out of the question that heat index values may manage to hit the triple digits again. Don’t expect much in the way of a cooling shower this afternoon either rain chances will top out at 10-20% at best; however, the weather pattern looks to trend wetter if not a bit cooler in the coming days.
A few more isolated showers and storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening, but rain coverage bumps up to 40-50% beginning Friday into the weekend. Despite the ridge of high pressure holding strong over the U.S., a disturbance will manage to break into the Southeast and elevate rain chances over the next several days. Showers and thunderstorms look to be the norm in the afternoons and evenings next week too as a front stalls out over the Deep South. As always, it won’t be a washout any day, but keep in mind you’ll have to factor in a chance of storms to your outdoor plans. With the approaching front coming our way next week, we may manage to see a bit of a summer “cooldown” with highs dropping down into the 80s by Tuesday.
