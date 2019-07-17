Former Columbus Mayor Tomlinson reports over $520k raised in first months of Senate campaign

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are still more than a year away from Georgia voters returning to the polls, but campaigning is well underway and a familiar face is already showing strong support.
Former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announced in May that she would join the race for a U.S. Senate seat in the 2020 election, hoping to beat out incumbent Georgia Senator David Perdue.
Now, just 8 weeks later Tomlinson is reporting that her campaign has already raised more than half a million dollars in funding.
Tomlinson says the money raised comes from more than 4,500 contributions from over 3,500 individual donors, most of whom are Georgia residents.
“We raised contributions from all 50 states, so what that shows you is that people are very interested in this campaign and mostly that it’s a campaign for Georgians by Georgians, because we raised 78% of our money right here in Georgia,” said Tomlinson.
Tomlinson says raising more than $520,000 in the first eight weeks of this election cycle puts them on par with the last major statewide elections in 2018.
She also says that with this sort of start she remains confident her campaign will be able to raise the three million dollars they need by the primary election next year.
“From Bonaire to College Park, Georgians believe in Mayor Tomlinson’s leadership and this campaign’s ability to send a Democrat from Georgia to the U.S. Senate,” said Nicole Henderson, Tomlinson’s Director of Communication. “Teresa has been all over Georgia talking about pragmatic progressive policies for years, and this grassroots support reflects that. Georgia voters are responding to our message that someone needs to resolve the dysfunction in Washington, D.C. and that person is Teresa Tomlinson."
For more information visit the Tomlinson campaign website here.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.