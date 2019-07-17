Former Columbus Mayor Tomlinson reports over $520k raised in first months of Senate campaign

“From Bonaire to College Park, Georgians believe in Mayor Tomlinson’s leadership and this campaign’s ability to send a Democrat from Georgia to the U.S. Senate,” said Nicole Henderson, Tomlinson’s Director of Communication. “Teresa has been all over Georgia talking about pragmatic progressive policies for years, and this grassroots support reflects that. Georgia voters are responding to our message that someone needs to resolve the dysfunction in Washington, D.C. and that person is Teresa Tomlinson."