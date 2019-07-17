Former Opelika High School Bulldog hoping to lead USC Gamecocks to a winning season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVM) - Sports Leader 9 is in the heart of SEC Media Days as college football season rapidly approaches.
Jake Bentley has had a solid career at the University of South Carolina, but got his start right here in the Chattahoochee Valley as an Opelika High School Bulldog.
This is Bentley’s last chance to lead the Gamecocks to a big year as the former Opelika football star heads into his senior season.
Bentley is no stranger to the difficulty of playing in the SEC as he has been starting since his freshman season.
He also faced off against some difficult teams in his high school days. He says that playing those tough east Alabama teams is not unlike playing in the SEC with a tough fight every week.
“I think it’s just the mindset to go to compete, just to go compete each and every day. You know in high school knowing that we had to go against, like you said, Phenix City and Auburn and it goes back to, even summer workouts, knowing that they’re coming up, so you gotta work hard, you gotta compete in the weight room just because you know they are. And just like the SEC, you know, we’re competing against every team in weight room during the summer just like we do on the fields, so it’s a very similar aspect playing in a really good high school league and playing in the SEC,” said Bentley.
Bentley and the Gamecocks kick off their season on Aug. 31 against the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.
