Fountain City back on the big screen in new inspirational film

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Columbus is continuing to represent on the big screen with the latest feature film that was shot entirely in the Fountain City set to release late August.
On Tuesday night, hundreds attended the premiere for the new movie “Overcomer” by the Kendrick Brothers at the Columbus River Center. At the movie’s premiere, the brothers behind the writing for the movie say they want to plant one question in your mind.
“What do you allow to define you?” asks Overcomer Director Alex Kendrick.
“This movie is an underdog sports story. It’s about the least likely coach helping the least likely sports runner and take on the biggest race of the year,” explains Stephen Kendrick, who is a producer for the inspirational film.
The leader of the Columbus Film Commission and CEO of the local Visitors Bureau Peter Bowden says funds, private donations and other sources related to the film industry in Columbus are projected to create over 500 hundred local jobs and more than $10 million in local sales.
“Being shot in Columbus, you guys have such a sense of community that’s so strong. We had over 85 churches helping with the film to help feed us and give a location and that was just amazing,” explains lead actress Aryn Wright-Thompson.
After movies like Fireproof and the #1 movie War Room, the Kendrick Brothers say they’re glad they chose Columbus for this production to show the city like it’s never been seen before.
“We have some wonderful shots of this city in the film so we love it and we can’t thank Columbus enough for opening their arms to us,” says Alex Kendrick.
“Seeing how you guys come together and see how you overcome things, I’d like to think you guys are all overcomers,” says Wright Thomspon.
The movie is set to open to more than a thousand theaters on August 23rd.
