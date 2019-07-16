Judge resigns just before commission releases scathing complaint

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Coffee County District Judge resigned just minutes before the Alabama Judicial Commission released a scathing complaint against him.
The complaint claims Christopher Kaminski, among other things, had an extra-marital affair with an attorney he also favored in court proceedings.
It states: “Judge Kaminski and the attorney began a romantic relationship at the latest by June 1, 2017, one the Judicial Inquiry Commission believes is still ongoing”. And that during that relationship, Kaminski engaged in a pattern and practice of appointing her to cases, as well as unethically issuing rulings in cases where she was the attorney.
The complaint also alleges that Kaminski failed to disqualify himself from cases his lover was directly involved in.
“Despite the clear evidence that Judge Kaminski and the attorney were in a romantic relationship during a period in which she practiced before him, Judge Kaminski failed to be forthright and candid with the (Judicial Inquiry) Commission.”
The complaint, made public Tuesday, states conduct between Kaminski and the attorney became so blatant that the affair became well known in the community. It also accuses him of gaining access to courtroom security video, then permitting his lover to post it on social media in order to refute accusations concerning them.
On December 21, 2017, Kaminski filed for divorce and once it became final two months later, he and the attorney dated openly. Even after taking the relationship public, the complaint states Kaminski continued to favor her in court cases.
After the investigation began, the Commission claims Kaminski was not fully forthright and candid, as is required by ethics regulations.
Governor Bentley appointed Kaminski in 2015. He was elected to a full term in 2016 and began serving that term in January 2017. With Kaminski’s resignation, Governor Ivey must now appoint an interim judge.
The JIC did not release a complaint on the attorney and it is not known if she is under investigation.
