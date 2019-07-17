Liberty Theatre needs community support to preserve legacy in Columbus

Leaders say they want to keep the theater open “on behalf of Black families who could go nowhere else for entertainment during the days of segregation; Ma Rainey, Cab Calloway, Fletcher Henderson and entertainers who couldn’t get on just any stage to perform, the brides and other people who rent the Liberty for their special events, the people we serve via our free community programming and after school program, the struggling playwrights who rent the theatre, the young adults who lend their artistic talents to the theatre, the many volunteers and unsung heroes who help keep things afloat and help hold the facility together, and the city at large”