Puerto Rican family displaced from Hurricane Maria opens specialty coffee shop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A specialty coffee shop in Columbus bringing in bold flavors from Latin American and Africa is now open in Old Town.
Cafe Motif Owner and barista Jaime Arraya and his family left their home in Puerto Rico in the fall of 2017 after Hurricane Maria. Arraya said they came to stay with a friend in Columbus and ended up relocating to the Chattahoochee Valley.
Arraya says they view coffee as a universal gesture of hospitality, which they hope to portray through their work at Cafe Motif.
“This space was specifically designed to create an interaction between barista and a customer and we really wanted, when you ordered your drink to interact with the person who was making it," Arraya said.
Cafe Motif lets the flavor of the coffee itself stand out by using just three three main ingredients: coffee, water, and milk.
“It’s definitely fresh. We make sure we don’t serve anything beyond two or three weeks. We try to keep a nice schedule of ordering and inventory to serve fresh coffee and we brew each coffee to its maximum potential. Really, a barista can only hope to bring out everything good that’s already in the coffee,” Arraya explained.
Arraya says they have different coffees from various regions depending on the brew method and drink.
“For the espresso, we have Black Cat Classic, which is Brazil and Colombia. For the pour over usually we have Kenya. It’s just more floral and fruity and brighter coffees and it will keep rotating depending on the season,” Arraya said.
Cafe Motif is located at 3540 Massee Lane in Columbus. They are open from 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.
