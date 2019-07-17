'We just want to know’ Mother of man killed in Phenix City offers cash reward for information on son’s killer

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Mother’s Day is a day one Phenix City mother will never forget. It’s the day she lost her son to murder in an apartment complex parking lot. Now, she’s asking for the public’s help in finding his killer.
During the course of an investigation, Police determined that the victim and another male were involved in an altercation before the shooting. The unknown male who was involved in the incident was not on scene when police arrived, and since that time no suspects have been charged.
“He was my joy," Williams said. "Everybody that knows me or him knows that he was my joy. He was not only my son, he was my best friend and I miss him so much.”
Williams says she will never forget Mother’s Day 2019. She said it was just after 10:00 a.m. when her son’s roommate called to inform her that her son, Airreyon Trice, had been in an argument and that shots were fired. Williams said she and her daughter drove to the Greenleaf Apartments immediately.
“When we turned the corner, there’s my son’s car by the pool and when we got up there tape was around it and they told me he was inside," Williams said. "I was asking why I can’t know, inside doing what? And then one of the officers told me he didn’t make it.”
Now more than two months after her son’s death, Williams says her son, who was a sergeant at Rutledge State Prison, need justice. She is even offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person who killed her son.
“Me and my family, we don’t feel safe," Williams said. "We don’t know what happened. Tell your side of the story, we just want to know what happened because I feel like my son didn’t deserve it. He was 24-years-old, he just started his life, he just moved out.”
Williams hopes by sharing her story, she’ll be able to get answers and closure.
“I hope so,” she said, "because he was my joy.”
If you have any information about Airreyon Trice’s murder or believe you may have witnessed something, please call Phenix City Police at (334) 448-2813.
