Woman dies weeks after being left inside assisted living van

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The woman who suffered a heat stroke after being left inside an assisted living facility’s van has died, the attorney representing her family confirmed.
According to Attorney J.P. Sawyer, 83-year-old Dorris Mitchell passed away at her home Tuesday morning. The family is in the process of making arrangements for Mitchell. Her funeral is expected to take place Thursday.
A lawsuit filed on behalf of Mitchell against Elmcroft of Montgomery LLC detailed the June 19th incident where she was found inside the van and later diagnosed with heat stroke and other medical complications.
The lawsuit alleged negligence and outrage. Following her death, Sawyer says the family plans to amend the lawsuit to add wrongful death.
We reached out to Elmcroft following Mitchell’s death but have not heard back.
Elmcroft released this statement following Mitchell’s death:
“We are deeply saddened and extend our sympathies to the resident’s family during this difficult time. We continue to fully cooperate with local authorities and state agencies in their investigation and are committed to taking any additional necessary steps to promote resident safety and deliver quality services.”
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.