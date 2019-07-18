Columbus man arrested for child molestation, sodomy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is currently behind bars and accused of sexual crimes against a child.
33-year-old Joshua David Glisman was arrested Thursday by the Columbus Police Department. The Special Victims Unit has charged Glisman with Aggravated Child Molestation, Sodomy, and Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes.
Few details have been released in the case as Authorities continue to investigate.
Glisman is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court at 9:00 a.m. on Friday. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.
