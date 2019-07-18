Elderly couple killed in Phenix City fire ID’d, suspect charged with capital murder

Elderly couple killed in Phenix City fire ID’d, suspect charged with capital murder
Two killed in Phenix City house fire, person of interest taken into custody (Source: Katie Kamin)
By Alex Jones | July 18, 2019 at 12:04 PM EDT - Updated July 18 at 12:04 PM

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A couple killed in a Phenix City fire in mid-June have been identified.

Abner Garnto, 80, and his wife, 79-year-old Martha Garnto, lost their lives in a deadly house fire in east Alabama, according to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr.

When officers and firefighters arrived to the 43rd Ave. scene at 11:45 p.m. on June 15, the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

Ricky Mack Morris has been charged with capital murder and Debbie Ann Parker was charged with two counts of manslaughter.

The Phenix City Police Department says more charges could be forthcoming.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.