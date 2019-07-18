Elderly couple killed in Phenix City fire ID’d, suspect charged with capital murder

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A couple killed in a Phenix City fire in mid-June have been identified.
Abner Garnto, 80, and his wife, 79-year-old Martha Garnto, lost their lives in a deadly house fire in east Alabama, according to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr.
Ricky Mack Morris has been charged with capital murder and Debbie Ann Parker was charged with two counts of manslaughter.
The Phenix City Police Department says more charges could be forthcoming.
