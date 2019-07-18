Ga. Lt. Governor makes stop in Columbus to help spur economic development

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan paid a visit to Columbus yesterday.
The Lt. Gov. visited several places across the community.
Duncan says part of his visit was to get a better understanding of what the state can do to help spur economic development locally.
He also made a visit to Ft. Benning to reinforce the strong relationship Georgia has with our military.
“I’ve always said the greatest neighbor to have is either a soldier or a veteran, and so we want to continue to be a great place for them to call home while they’re serving. We also want to continue to be a great place to call home once they’ve retired from the military,” said Lt. Governor Duncan.
Duncan also visited the Columbus Chamber of Commerce.
