Ga. Lt. Governor makes stop in Columbus to help spur economic development
By Alex Jones | July 18, 2019 at 2:44 PM EDT - Updated July 18 at 2:44 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan paid a visit to Columbus yesterday.

The Lt. Gov. visited several places across the community.

Duncan says part of his visit was to get a better understanding of what the state can do to help spur economic development locally.

He also made a visit to Ft. Benning to reinforce the strong relationship Georgia has with our military.

“I’ve always said the greatest neighbor to have is either a soldier or a veteran, and so we want to continue to be a great place for them to call home while they’re serving. We also want to continue to be a great place to call home once they’ve retired from the military,” said Lt. Governor Duncan.

Duncan also visited the Columbus Chamber of Commerce.

