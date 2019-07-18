Rain & Storm Coverage Stays High Friday-Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain and storms will be in greater number on Friday and Saturday with a disturbance nearby that will help to lift up the air and cause a 50-70% coverage of rain and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. In this kind of pattern, we can't rule out some rain outside of those times, but the highest coverage will be generally between 1 PM and 10 PM. Going into Sunday, I think we temporarily dry out a bit with a return to more 'pop-up' showers and storms, but the rain coverage will again go up into next week with another disturbance dropping in from the north. Look for highs to fall into the 80s for a few days next week thanks to a higher coverage of clouds and rain - however, if you're not getting wet, you'll still have a chance to make the 90 degree mark. The rain coverage should drop off by NEXT weekend, but we'll keep an eye on things for you!