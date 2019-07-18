Spotty Storms For Thursday

After a dry start, spotty storms will help cool some of us off this afternoon! For those of us that don’t see any rain, expect to fry with highs soaring into the mid to upper 90s, with heat indexes approaching triple digits! A disturbance will lead to higher rain chances for Friday & Saturday, helping to bring heat relief to the area. As far as this weekend is concerned, Saturday certainly looks like the wetter of the two days, with Sunday being a bit less active. A rare July cold front will move in for for the beginning of next week, leading to numerous showers & storms Monday & Tuesday. We look to dry out and heat back up towards the end of next week!