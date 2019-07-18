Two shot, several arrested after Phenix City shootout in broad daylight

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police have arrested several people after a shootout that injured two people just before noon.
Police say that at approximately 11:55 a.m., two vehicles pulled into the intersection of 14th Court and 17th St. in Phenix City.
An argument between the occupants of the two vehicles and shots were exchanged. It is not yet clear exactly what led to the shooting but authorities say it does not appear to be a road rage incident at this time.
Two subjects were shot and subsequently taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment. Capt. Darryl Williams with the Phenix City Police Department says the victims both had non life-threatening injuries.
Several people have been taken into custody in connection to this incident, however none of their names are being released at this time.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.