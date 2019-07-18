Valley woman arrested for stealing federal income tax refunds

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Valley police have arrested an east Alabama woman on theft charges after she reportedly stole income tax refunds.
Christina Prather Williams was arrested on July 1 and July 14 after an investigation into allegations that she had stolen federal tax refunds from several of her customers.
Williams reportedly owned and operated Family Tax Services on Trammell Ave. in Valley since 2016.
She is facing charges of first-degree theft of property. Police say that more charges are pending as victims are identified.
The Valley Police Department has requested assistance from the Internal Revenue Service.
If you are a client of Family Tax Service and have not yet received your 2018 income tax return, please contact VPD at (334) 756-5261.
If you are a former client of Family Tax Service or have already received your return, you are encouraged to contact the IRS to determine if the amount issued is what you receive.
