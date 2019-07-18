Auburn’s experienced offensive line will be the key in 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some might say the Auburn Tigers’ Achilles heel in 2018 was the offensive line, but that isn’t the case heading into the 2019 campaign as the Tigers return all five starters from the previous season.
“We not only want to prove we are better, we have to show it,” said Auburn offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho. “We get to practice against a very good defensive front in practice everyday and that has made us a better group.”
Wanogho started all 13 games last season along with Marquel Harrell, Mike Horton, and Jack Driscoll. Only Kaleb Kim (starting eight games) did not start every game.
All five are returning for the 2019 season.
You can watch Prince Tega Wanogho’s press conference in its entirety below:
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.