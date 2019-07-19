Bye Bye Heat Wave!

A disturbance moving across the southeast will bring higher rain chances today, finally putting a dagger into the excessively hot weather we’ve been dealing with all week! Expect numerous cooling showers & storms, some could be on the strong side, producing heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. As far as this weekend is concerned, higher rain chances look to continue into Saturday, with lower rain chances on Sunday as some drier air moves in. A rare July cold front will bring stormy weather to the area next week, with the highest rain chances being Tuesday-Thursday, and that rainy weather will keep us cooler, with highs in the 80s! I’m not complaining!