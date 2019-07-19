Columbus restaurants to offer specialty menus during Restaurant Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local chefs are cooking up different foods for their specialty menus only available during the 2019 Columbus Restaurant Week presented by U.S. Foods running from Monday, July 22 through Sunday, July 28.
More than 20 local restaurants are participating this year. They will have special fixed-priced menus at $14, $30, or $40 not including tax, tip, or drinks. These menus include a variety of appetizers, entrees, and desserts.
Jarfly in Midtown Columbus is one of the participating restaurants. They specialty menu will feature a habanero bone marrow salsa, blue corn tamale, and flan.
“We don’t fall in the scope of where people want to go for restaurant week; they go for the higher price places. So, they get the opportunity to go out to places they normally wouldn’t go out to and so we decided to do something opposite of that: still hit the lower price point, but give them something [different] than we normally do,” said Robert Battle, co-owner of Jarfly.
Part of the proceeds from Restaurant Week will benefit Giving Kitchen, which is a non-profit organization that offers emergency help and support to restaurant industry workers.
Participating restaurants include:
- 11th and Bay
- Bare Roots Farmacy
- The Black Cow
- Bluewater Grill
- B. Merrell’s
- Caffe Amici
- Epic
- The Hang Out
- Hunter’s Pub
- Hudson’s
- Jarfly
- The Kitchen at Rose Cottage
- The Loft
- Mabella’s
- Mark’s City Grill
- Morten’s of Old Town
- Mr. Pizza Brick Oven and Tap
- Mr. Wing
- Nonic
- Saltcellar
- Smoke
- Trevioli
