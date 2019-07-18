Food Bank of East Alabama raising money for new building

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Food Bank of East Alabama is moving to a larger facility, and donations from the community could help finish the renovation process.
“So far three days this week I have had to turn down three truckloads of food. That is really frustrating,” food bank executive director, Martha Henk said. “Knowing that there are people out there that need the food, and it’s just that we’ve got to have the space to bring it in store it and distribute it.”
The community’s contribution would fund renovations for the 40,000-square-foot warehouse. Officials say this is needed because of all the space the building offers. Right now, the food bank has a volunteer work area of 2,000 square feet. The new facility will have 12,000 square feet. Space for freezer storage will also expand to 20 percent, and storage capacity in the new cooler will increase by 140 percent.
“In 2002 when we set up shop in this new building, USDA told us that 1 out of every 11 Alabama residents were food insecure. That is actually 1 out of every 5,” Henk said. “The number has really risen dramatically for the number of people that struggle having enough food for their families. And while we’re really growing, you have to have a facility that makes that possible.”
Henk said they’re distributing way more food than they were when they first moved into the current building, and that’s why a new facility is needed.
“That first full year of operation we distributed about 2.5 million pounds of food," she said. "By the end of this year, it will be 5 million.”
Henk said it’s going to cost about $1.25 million to renovate the new building. The food bank has received donations from many cities in East Alabama, including Auburn and Opelika that have pledged $50,000 each.
“There’s a need. There’s a group that does a great job filling that need, and it’s good servant-ship to help that effort,” said Jim Buston, Auburn City Manager.
“They can stretch a dollar and get a lot of value out of it,” said Opelika mayor, Gary Fuller. “This is going to be a big help and I know I speak for the city council when I say that we’re delighted to be a small part in what they’re trying to do.”
The food bank has about 80 percent of the funds needed for the new building. If you’d like to make a donation, you can do so here.
Food bank officials plan to move into the new facility by the end of October.
