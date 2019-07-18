Former Tallassee investigator sentenced to prison

The guilty plea goes on to say while the man was handcuffed and complying, Smirnoff lifted him into the air and slammed him to the ground, repeating the assault. Moments later, before placing the victim into the patrol car, the plea says Smirnoff slammed the victim’s head into the side of the vehicle. In all incidents, the guilty plea states the victim was handcuffed, compliant, and did not pose a threat.