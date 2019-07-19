Family, friends speak out after quadruple murder at South Columbus apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many people in the community are left in shock after a mother and her three young children were found stabbed to death in a South Columbus apartment complex Wednesday night.
27-year-old Travane Brandon Jackson has been taken into custody and charged with four counts of family violence - murder in the brutal killings of 29-year-old Jerrica Spellman and her three children.
Authorities say that Spellman and Jackson were involved in a long-term relationship over the course of several years and lived in the South Columbus apartment together at the time of the homicides.
The children, 3-year-old King, 1-year-old Kensley and 1-month-old Kristen all share Jackson’s last name. At this time, Police believe Jackson to be their father.
Spellman worked at Carousel Lounge on Victory Drive and Jackson worked at Blue Fire Detail off Forrest Road in Columbus.
Those who knew the couple say they can hardly believe what has happened.
Friends of Jackson say they were left speechless when they learned of the brutal allegations against him. They say Jackson loved his kids and worked several jobs to care for them.
“All I know is this, That boy grind for those kids and that’s all he used to promote. Two, three jobs, plus that, definitely a shock. I don’t know what’s going on, pray for both sides of the family," said Chops, a friend of Jackson.
Family of Spellman say the news came also came as a total shock to them. They say Spellman was a wonderful mother and would do absolutely anything for her children.
Family remembers her as an upbeat person who was always smiling and joking with their large family and group of friends.
Allen says that the last time she saw Spellman, Jackson was there and that there were no signs of distress or anything bad going on.
“Like I said, it’s a senseless act, you know both families lost out. Everybody lost someone and something," said Allen.
