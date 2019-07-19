Georgia Power explains dam warning systems and how they can help you stay safe in the river

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With growing concern about safety along the Chattahoochee River, it is also important to remember the dams and how they can affect your safety in the water this summer.
Georgia Power is responsible for controlling the flow at the dams and the warning system that helps alert people to changes in water levels. They deploy loud 90-second sirens help to warn people in and around the river that the water level is about to increase and that they need to exercise caution.
“Sirens are going to sound for 90 seconds after that 90 seconds then the unit will begin to generate and release some water. The audio’s approximately 90 decibels, you can kind of equate that to the sound of a 737 commercial airliner so pretty loud.” said Adrienne Tickle, a Georgia Power Spokesperson.
The Sirens are located at the powerhouse of each dam and officials say that when they sound the water can rise by as much as two feet so it is important to understand what they mean and how they can affect your safety in the water.
“A minimal flow going approximately 800 cfs that’s cubic feet per second, so once the units begin generating its going to be approximately 4000 cubic feet per second. It rises pretty quickly and so that’s why we’ve got those sirens out there so that people are aware that the water is going to come and that they can get out of the water appropriately.”
