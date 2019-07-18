Gus Malzahn: ‘I have no time table’ on announcing starting QB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said he has no time table on when he’ll announce the Tigers starting quarterback.
Redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood and true freshman Bo Nix are battling for the starting job.
“They both have a good football IQ and the thing that stands out to me is that they’re both hungry to learn, I mean they’re eager to learn,” Malzahn said Thursday at SEC Media Days.
Auburn opens the season against Oregon at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on August 31.
You can watch Coach Malzahn’s press conference in its entirety below:
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.