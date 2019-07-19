Interracial couple finds racial slur on their real estate sign

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) -Local married real estate agents, found a racial slur on one of their for-sale signs this week in Trussville.
"It just blows me away that anyone could have such a hate for another person,” Jeremy Miller said.
That hate showing up on Jeremy miller’s real estate sign this week. Someone spray painted "NO N****R” on one of the for-sale signs that’s posted outside a home on Bessie Lane in Trussville.
Jeremy and his wife Gina, who is black, own Local Realty. They've been married for 13 years and have six kids.
"We know whoever did this, they are definitely hurting. Something happened early in their childhood, they were taught something, but for us, our response isn’t to retaliate as much as to take this and use it as a platform to talk about love,” Jeremy said.
Gina says she’s not necessarily hurt by seeing it.
"I’m not angry. I’m just really disappointed. There’s better things to do now with your life and your time than to spread hate. You must be pretty sad,” Gina said.
The Millers are still trying to figure out the motivation behind this. They say the hate on this sign isn’t going to stop them from pushing ahead. They have this message for the person responsible.
"I want to pray for them because they are obviously hurting. Hurt people, hurt people. If you have a problem with a person’s skin color, nobody can change their skin color but you can change your heart,” Gina said.
The sign remains up at the home in Trussville. Jeremy said the person who did it needs to be identified. No word yet if the Millers plan to file charges.
The Millers say they have faced racism before. It was right before they were married. Someone sent Jeremy’s parents a letter filled with racists jokes and they say the return address on the letter was the Civil Rights Institute in Birmingham.
