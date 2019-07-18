Ivey tumbles out of Top 10 most popular governor rankings

“There are critical challenges that have faced the state for years, and Governor Ivey stepped in as a leader who is unafraid to bring forward solutions so that the people of Alabama can see real results,” Maiola said. “Through her leadership, Alabama is making enhancements to our infrastructure system. She is tackling the multifaceted challenges facing the state’s prisons. She is also bringing forward a bold plan to help make improvements to our state’s education system.”