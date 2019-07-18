Jones leads the cash race ahead of Ala. Senate election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Campaign finance reports show Sen. Doug Jones and Rep. Bradley Byrne in the lead for who has raised the most money in the Alabama Senate race.
Campaign finance reports were finalized Tuesday for the second quarter. Here’s a list of how much money the top campaigns have raised since the first of 2019, including the first quarter.
- Jones raised $3.6 million
- Byrne raised $2.7 million
- Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville raised $421,000 with a $1 million loan to the campaign
The other campaigns had reported raising less than $400,000. Judge Roy Moore had raised nearly $17,000.
Consultant David Mowery who owns Mowery Consulting said it is too early to tell who could come out on top in this race. He said the campaign finance reports will begin to matter more later this year.
“The money is not defined by the fundraising numbers right now,” Mowery said. “You’re going to start seeing people spend that money probably after Thanksgiving."
Dr. Derryn Moten, an Alabama State University history professor, said money matters.
“I think money often determines who stays in the race. How viable a candidate can be," Moten said.
Nicholas Howard, a political science assistant professor with Auburn University Montgomery, said it is normal for someone who does not have an opponent, like Sen. Doug Jones, to receive a lot of money.
He said many candidates might try to get their name out to the public early.
“One of the reasons you might spend money early in a cycle is to increase name recognition,” Howard said.
