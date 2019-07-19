Marshall County woman sentenced for child sexual exploitation

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County woman was sentenced to 18-years in prison for sexual exploitation of a child according to federal authorities.
Anna Marie Gomez persuaded a six-year old girl to engage in sex acts. U.S. District Attorney Jay Town says images of the sex acts were taken and distributed.
“A long prison sentence is well-deserved for the defendant in this case,” Town said. “Gomez gave no sanctuary to this young victim and now has been given bed space in a federal prison with no sanctuary of parole.”
