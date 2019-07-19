Moultrie kids give back after major sale in lemonade stand

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One young Moultrie entrepreneur is crossing having a lemonade stand off her summer bucket list.
Four-year-old Lily Rae has been getting a lot of attention Thursday and the cause makes the lemonade even sweeter.
She and her family created a lemonade stand as a way to remember her dog Lucy, which she just lost not too long ago.
“We are making a lemonade stand for her,” Lily Rae Duncan said.
“We called her Lucy and we dedicate this and we call it Lucy’s lemonade and we said why don’t we just don’t dedicate all the money to the Human Society,” Jackson told us.
“We raised about $360 dollars so far and this afternoon we are going to Walmart to purchase some supplies,” Lisa Duncan said.
The family said the lemonade stand caught the attention of Colquitt County Humane Society members who told them what items to bring.
Lisa said this is something that she and her family will continue to do every summer to remember Lucy.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.