NBC polls voters on issues ahead of 2020 election

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - November 2020 might seem far away but a new poll that came out Friday morning focused, not just on South Georgia, but the state as a whole.
A poll done by NBC and Survey Monkey looked at a wide variety of topics, from President Donald Trump to what issues are most important to voters.
The poll questioned participants on how the feel Trump is doing as president.
Here in Georgia, a slight majority disapprove of the way the president is handling his job, the poll found.
Throughout 11 southern states, from Texas to Georgia and Florida to Virginia, that approval rating ticks up by two points to a 54 percent approval rating, with 45 percent disapproving.
Voters in southern states feel Trump is doing better compared to other states across the nation, the poll found.
A national poll shows his approval rating falling further to 48 percent and the disapproval rate ticked up to 51 percent.
The same poll also asked what voters feel are the most important issues.
Here’s the issues Georgia ranks:
- Jobs and the economy were the top priority of the Georgia state government at 29 percent
- Health care was at 21 percent
- Education at 20 percent
- Infrastructure at 12 percent
- Immigration at 10 percent
Across those 11 southern states, 24 percent of southerners said immigration is the issue that matters most to them right now, followed by jobs and the economy at 22 percent and health care at 21 percent.
The poll reached thousands of voters in the South and across the country.
It also touched on issues such as abortion and confederate monuments.
