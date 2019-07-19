New poll shows Alabama’s feelings on Gov. Ivey, Pres. Trump, abortion, Confederate monuments & Democratic candidates

New poll shows Alabama’s feelings on Gov. Ivey, Pres. Trump, abortion, Confederate monuments & Democratic candidates
President Donald Trump is greeted by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Trump's arrival, Friday, March 8, 2019, in Auburn. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Source: Carolyn Kaster)
By Mike Brown | July 19, 2019 at 7:51 AM EDT - Updated July 19 at 4:19 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL. (WAFF) - A brand new NBC/Survey Monkey poll released Friday morning is taking Alabama’s temperatures on some key issues.

President Trump’s approval rating remains relatively steady. Overall, 60% of Alabama voters either strongly approve or somewhat approve of his job performance. That’s one point higher than the most recent poll, 9 months ago.

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president?

Strongly Approve Somewhat Approve Somewhat Disapprove Strongly Disapprove Date
44 16 10 26 7/2-7/16/2019
40 19 8 33 9/9 - 9/24/2018

So, who do Alabama Democrats want to see in office instead? The poll, taken after the first Democratic debate, shows Joe Biden as the clear favorite. Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris are the only other candidates to break 10%.

Candidate Percentage of support
Joe Biden 36%
Bernie Sanders 15%
Kamala Harris 13%
Elizabeth Warren 9%
Pete Buttigieg 5%
No answer / Undecided 7%

Governor Ivey’s approval rating has taken a significant plunge, but overall, she remains popular. 63% of voters give her a passing grade. However, that’s down from 75% last year.

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Kay Ivey is handling her job as governor of Alabama?

Strongly Approve Somewhat Approve Somewhat Disapprove Strongly Disapprove Date
22 41 19 15 7/2 - 7/16/2019
26 49 15 8 9/9 - 9/24/2018

Alabama is also very divided over whether or not the state legislature is doing a good job. While lawmakers passed popular bipartisan bills increasing teacher pay and helping first responders, a controversial abortion restriction bill also caused national protests. The 2019 session doesn’t seem to have had much of an impact on public opinion, with the needle moving only a couple of points over the past 9 months.

Do you approve or disapprove of the way the Alabama State Legislature is handling its job?

Strongly Approve Somewhat Approve Somewhat Disapprove Strongly Disapprove Date
8 44 28 17 7/2 - 7/16/2019
7 46 29 14 9/9 - 9/24/2018

In the wake of that abortion bill, pollsters asked Alabama voters if they feel Roe vs. Wade should be overturned.

Overturn Roe vs. Wade Do Not Overturn Roe vs. Wade No Answer
46 51 3

If you want to see more poll results, including questions about removing Confederate monuments, paying higher taxes to get improved public schools and how Alabamians feel about the state’s economy, click here to see the full poll results.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.