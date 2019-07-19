“No excuses, no empty promises:” Columbus City Councilman cleans up yard waste after resident plea

King insisted on taking Davis’ photo to credit the hard-working councilman, saying, in part, “This is what serving your constituents is all about. No excuses, no empty promises, no runarounds. He did the best he could to solve the problem, no matter how nasty this job was. I am grateful for his willingness to do this, but he is one man. The leaders of the city of Columbus, GA need to take notice and follow.”