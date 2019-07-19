“No excuses, no empty promises:” Columbus City Councilman cleans up yard waste after resident plea

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After one of Columbus City Councilman Glenn Davis’ constituents reached out to him saying his yard waste had not been picked up in several weeks, Davis took the matter into his own hands.
In a Facebook post, Kris King says he is a resident of Columbus’ District 2, of which Davis represents on Columbus City Council.
King says he gave the city the benefit of the doubt when his neighborhood was passed by for pickup the first week, but after it occurred a second time, he decided he needed to reach out to Davis, leaving him a voicemail and sending him an email.
Less than two hours later, King says he was at the front of his subdivision in north Columbus where he found Davis loading as many bags of yard waste into his personal truck as he could.
King insisted on taking Davis’ photo to credit the hard-working councilman, saying, in part, “This is what serving your constituents is all about. No excuses, no empty promises, no runarounds. He did the best he could to solve the problem, no matter how nasty this job was. I am grateful for his willingness to do this, but he is one man. The leaders of the city of Columbus, GA need to take notice and follow.”
The Columbus Consolidated Government has since released a statement saying that yard waste pickup will have extended hours through Aug. 10 to deal with the backlog, including beginning pickup on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
If your yard waste is not picked up on your designated date, you are encouraged to leave your yard waste by the curb as pickup may not necessarily be completed the designated day.
