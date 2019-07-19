POLICE: Suspect in gruesome quadruple homicide had a history of violence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Chief of Police Ricky Boren began a press conference Thursday morning by listing off the names of a Columbus mother and her three children who were found stabbed to death at the Elizabeth Canty Apartments Wednesday night.
“This is a horrendous case,” says Boren.
Police received the call from neighbors and the family of the victim at 8:53 p.m. to report to the complex where they found 29-year-old Jerrica Spellman, and her three children, 1-month-old Kristen Jackson, 1-year-old Kensley Jackson and 3-year-old King Jackson all dead from multiple stab wounds.
27-year-old Travane Jackson was later arrested and is facing four counts of murder family violence.
Police also say that Spellman and Jackson were involved in a long-term relationship over the course of several years and lived in the South Columbus apartment together at the time of the homicides.
Chief Boren says the oldest victim and the suspect had a history of violence, including one case that led to the arrest of Travane Jackson in 2018.
“She had filed a domestic violence report showing him as the suspect and he was later arrested for that offense. There had been an ongoing violence relationship between her and our suspect,” explains Boren.
Jackson also was arrested in 2013 on drug charges and again in 2016 for a probation violation.
Boren says police are finished with gathering information in the case, but more charges could arise after autopsies are performed.
Jackson is currently being held at the Muscogee County Jail in Columbus.
Trevane Jackson is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Saturday, July 20 at 9:00 a.m., but his hearing is expected to be rescheduled for Friday, July 26 at 9:00 a.m.
CONTINUED COVERAGE YOU CAN COUNT ON
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.