2019 Preseason predictions have Tide winning SEC Championship again

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first snap of the 2019 college football season hasn’t even been made yet, but predictions on how the season will end have.
The preseason predictions for the Southeastern Conference show the Crimson Tide expected to finish first in the West with Georgia expected to come out on top in the East.
The Tide was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 253 first-place votes and 1,813 points, ranking ahead of LSU, which was predicted to finish second in the division with 1,493 points. Alabama also received the most votes to finish as SEC champions once again, with the Tide finishing at 203 points compared to Georgia’s 49.
Auburn is expected to finish fourth in the West, according to the league office.
The SEC West
- Alabama
- LSU
- Texas a&M
- Auburn
- Mississippi State
- Ole Miss
- Arkansas
The SEC East
- Georgia
- Florida
- Missouri
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Kentucky
- Vanderbilt
