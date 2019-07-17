State fire marshal: Arson rulings down statewide

By Kim McCullough | July 17, 2019 at 5:18 PM EDT - Updated July 18 at 8:53 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office released a mid-year update on fires investigated during the year.

In the first half of 2019, investigators responded to 215 fires and 65 of those fires have been ruled arson.

Those numbers are lower than in 2018 where investigators responded to 217 and 80 of those fires were ruled arson.


"I am pleased to announce that arson rulings by the State Fire Marshal’s Office are down almost 20 percent through the first half of this year compared to the first half of last year,” said State Fire Marshal Jeff Hogan. “Fire fatalities are also down throughout Georgia."

Around this time in 2018, 49 residential fire deaths were investigated. Those deaths occurred in homes with no working fire alarm.

In the first half of 2019, 39 residential fire deaths were investigated and 34 of those were in homes with no working smoke alarm.


"Over the past five years, 91 percent of residential fire fatalities have occurred in homes with no working smoke alarms. It is essential that you have these alarms in your home and that you test them monthly. It is also very important that you practice an escape plan with your family in case an emergency were to occur."

