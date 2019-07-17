State fire marshal: Arson rulings down statewide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office released a mid-year update on fires investigated during the year.
In the first half of 2019, investigators responded to 215 fires and 65 of those fires have been ruled arson.
Those numbers are lower than in 2018 where investigators responded to 217 and 80 of those fires were ruled arson.
Around this time in 2018, 49 residential fire deaths were investigated. Those deaths occurred in homes with no working fire alarm.
In the first half of 2019, 39 residential fire deaths were investigated and 34 of those were in homes with no working smoke alarm.
For more information on smoke alarms and escape plans, click here.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.