State offices near Georgia Capitol get lactation room

ATLANTA (AP) — A private room that breastfeeding mothers can use to pump breast milk has opened in a state building near Georgia's Capitol.
The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports the lactation room in the James H. "Sloppy" Floyd Building — which houses state agencies and a cafeteria — is the second in state offices in downtown Atlanta.
Another site at a different state building has been open for six years and averages about 355 visits per month.
The new room is open to state employees with a badge, but visitors can access the room through security staff.
Its opening came after state Sen. Jen Jordan, an Atlanta Democrat, introduced legislation requiring a lactation room be provided at the Capitol.
The legislation stalled, but Republican Gov. Brian Kemp helped secure the room nearby.
___
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com