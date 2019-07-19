State offices near Georgia Capitol get lactation room

July 19, 2019 at 11:28 AM EDT - Updated July 19 at 7:19 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — A private room that breastfeeding mothers can use to pump breast milk has opened in a state building near Georgia's Capitol.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports the lactation room in the James H. "Sloppy" Floyd Building — which houses state agencies and a cafeteria — is the second in state offices in downtown Atlanta.

Another site at a different state building has been open for six years and averages about 355 visits per month.

The new room is open to state employees with a badge, but visitors can access the room through security staff.

Its opening came after state Sen. Jen Jordan, an Atlanta Democrat, introduced legislation requiring a lactation room be provided at the Capitol.

The legislation stalled, but Republican Gov. Brian Kemp helped secure the room nearby.

