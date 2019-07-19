Sunday the Driest Weekend Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain and storms will be sticking around for Saturday with the coverage in the 40-60% range during the afternoon and evening. Highs will stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s. If you're planning outdoor activities, Sunday should be the best day to get those done since the rain coverage will be a little bit lower - Monday looks about the same, so these will likely be the two driest days in the extended forecast. Rain coverage will be 20-40% these days with highs back in the low to mid 90s. The heat will back off a bit for Tuesday through Thursday with a higher coverage of rain and storms back with us (50-70%) thanks to a cold front dropping in from the north. For NEXT Friday and next weekend, the rain coverage will drop off a bit with highs in the lower 90s.