'That’s what it’s about for me’: Camilla musician changing lives 1 note at a time

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) -A musician from Camilla is changing lives across the country. Soon a regional talent competition could change his.
Robert Watson calls himself an instrumentalist, “I mean as far as down to the guitar, the cello, the banjo, the piano, drums, guitar I mean I just kinda, I enjoy doing every bit of it.”
Watson has been playing music for years.
His passion for music led him to several competitions including "American Idol."
Friends and family recently entered him into a regional competition without him even knowing.
“It still, sometimes, it can be a little bit unreal because my buddies and my friends are probably some of the best ones you can have.”
His voice has even touched a 3-year-old boy with autism.
Eli’s mother says he is non-verbal but connects with Watson through music.
“You know this little guy is just such an inspiration, I think not only to me but can be to everybody else,” said Watson.
Watson created a personal video for him on his birthday and “he (Eli) lit up, smiling for days and they don’t know how much that means to me.”
He even has a son of his own that he wouldn't trade for the world.
The Southern Lights talent competition isn’t until August.
We asked Robert what he would do with the earnings if he won.
"You know, money doesn't make a man That's just my philosophy. So I would in any way try to take that and turn it around and give it back somehow."
Giving back with music is what this artist says it’s all about. “Absolutely, one hundred percent, I mean that’s like I say that’s what it’s about for me.”
You still have time to enter the competition and vote for Watson by liking his entry post.
The Southern Lights live event will be on August 8-10 in Bonifay, Florida.
