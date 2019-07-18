Trojans tabbed to finish second in Sun Belt’s East Division

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans hit Sun Belt Conference Media Days Sunday and Monday and will have a new head coach for the first time in four years after Neal Brown moved on to West Virginia.
Coming off its third straight 10-win season, Troy has been picked to finish second in the Sun Belt East Division in a vote by the league’s head coaches, the Sun Belt announced Thursday.
The Trojans went 7-1 in the conference a season ago and tied for first in the division.
Defending league champion Appalachian State received seven of the 10 first place votes and was picked to win both the East Division and the overall league title.
Louisiana won the West last season, going 5-3 in conference play and was picked to repeat as the West representative in the inaugural Sun Belt Championship Game.
The Trojans return 14 starters on offense and defense from last year’s squad which finished 10-3 overall, defeated Nebraska and secured Troy’s third bowl victory in as many seasons.
The Trojans open the 2019 season at home against Campbell Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.
