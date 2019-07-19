Verdict reached in Deonn Carter murder case

Tyquez Davis, charged in 2016 murder (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | July 19, 2019 at 11:02 AM EDT - Updated July 19 at 11:31 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus jury has reached a verdict in the murder case of a Columbus man shot and killed during a robbery.

Tyquez Davis, one of five suspects, in the murder of Deonn Carter has been found guilty of felony murder.

Carter was shot during a burglary in August 2016 and died as a result of his wounds eleven days later.

Davis is one of five suspects accused in a string of burglaries in Columbus from 2016. He is the only defendant who pled not guilty to all of the 15 charges against him.

Davis’ charges are as follows:

  • Malice murder- not guilty
  • Felony murder - guilty
  • Aggravated assault - guilty
  • Two counts of burglary - not guilty
  • Two counts of theft by taking - guilty
  • Possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18 - guilty

Sentencing for Davis is expected to be Thursday, July 25 at 2:00 p.m.

