Verdict reached in Deonn Carter murder case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus jury has reached a verdict in the murder case of a Columbus man shot and killed during a robbery.
Tyquez Davis, one of five suspects, in the murder of Deonn Carter has been found guilty of felony murder.
Carter was shot during a burglary in August 2016 and died as a result of his wounds eleven days later.
Davis’ charges are as follows:
- Malice murder- not guilty
- Felony murder - guilty
- Aggravated assault - guilty
- Two counts of burglary - not guilty
- Two counts of theft by taking - guilty
- Possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18 - guilty
Sentencing for Davis is expected to be Thursday, July 25 at 2:00 p.m.
