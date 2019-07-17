What does Nick Saban want his legacy at Alabama to be?

“I’ve been in two programs where they’ve had icon coaches - Woody Hayes at Ohio State and Coach Bryant at Alabama. In the one thing that makes those guys what they were and what they are is the number of players that have come up to me throughout the years in both those programs and tell me how much their coach impacted their life in terms of lessons they learned as competitors or the values that were instilled in them while they were in the program, the relationships that were developed. So that’s really the number one thing that I would like my legacy to be one day,” Saban said.